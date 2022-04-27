Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has received the support of the governor of Ogun state in his pursuit to become Nigeria's president

The support from Governor Dapo Abiodun followed a visit to the state by the Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, April 26

According to the vice president, his presidency will bring peace, unity and development to the country

The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has made his intention to support vice president Yemi Osinbajo in his 2023 presidential bid.

Abiodun made his intention to support Osinbajo known when some members of the state executive council accompanied Osinbajo to the palaces of some prominent traditional leaders.

For the governor, his main aim for supporting Osinbajo is to enable him to continue with some laudable projects initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has thrown his weight behind Professor Yemi Osinbajo's presidential ambition. Photo: Yemi Osinbajo

The Punch reports that Abiodun confirmed that in the last seven years Osinbajo had contributed to the many successes recorded by the federal government.

He said that the vice president is eminently qualified to lead the country and that his visitation to Ogun state is more like a homecoming.

His words:

“Your steadfastness, integrity and character are all well known. You are serving this country and the President meritoriously for the last seven years as the vice president.

"We have no doubt that you will do well as the president and we will support you.”

Daily Trust reports that Osinbajo while responding to the governor's address expressed his optimism to win the 2023 presidential election.

Further seeking the support of the people, the vice president said he was not in the state to campaign, but to inform his people of his intention to run.

He added:

“The Vice President’s position is an opportunity to serve and I have served with utmost loyalty. I put everything into my work. I am a candidate who will hit the ground running when I am elected.

“I have the requisite knowledge to do the job and build on what others have put in place. My presidency will bring peace, unity and development to the country.”

Source: Legit.ng