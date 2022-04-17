Different online polls conducted by two major organisations seem to favour VP Yemi Osinbajo as the preferred APC candidate

Osinbajo is widely regarded as the leading presidential aspirant in the ruling party ahead of the 2023 polls

The polls suggest most Nigerians sympathetic to the ruling party want the vice president on the ballot for the APC

FCT, Abuja - If the pulse online is anything to go by this week, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is the leading favourite to become the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is according to different surveys conducted by organisations on who Nigerians prefer as the candidate of the ruling party.

VP Osinbajo seems to have so many admirers on social media. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

In terms of raw numbers, the figures released by the pollsters indicate a sampling running into tens of thousands of respondents online.

The Cable newspaper survey, with 23,013 votes in all, while Statisense poll was much less but had almost 2000 respondents before closing the survey.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In The Cable Twitter poll, which closed on Tuesday, April 12, Osinbajo came out tops among the four listed candidates, with an overwhelming 39.8% of the 23,013 votes.

The nearest challenger, the current minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, was a distant second and 11.4% behind with 28.4%.

Former Lagos state governor and APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu came third with 20.1%, while Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello finished fourth with 11.8%.

Similarly, in the Statisense poll, Osinbajo was chosen as the APC's best candidate with a massive 59%, beating the total (44%) of the three other presidential candidates together - Bola Tinubu, 23%, Rotimi Amaechi, 14%; and Ebonyi state governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, 7%.

Osinbajo also polled 59% of the votes in a straight pick between the VP and Tinubu on who Nigerians preferred as a candidate solely on being a Nigerian, with Tinubu getting 20% of the votes.

2023: APC group holds rally in Abuja, calls for transparent presidential primary

In a related development, the All Progressives Congress Youth Development and Solidarity Forum have tasked the party’s new leadership to consolidate on its rancour-free national convention to conduct a free and fair presidential primary.

To stand a chance at next year’s general elections, the group said the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led executives must ensure that the party parades its most popular aspirant as a presidential candidate.

The forum made this known at a one-day rally in Abuja on Thursday, April 14 to congratulate Senator Adamu and his team.

2023: APC will choose any available option for presidential primary, says Adamu

On his part, Senator Adamu, on Thursday, April 7 said the ruling party would use any available option to elect its next presidential candidate.

The three options available for the ruling party are direct primaries, indirect primaries, and consensus.

Senator Adamu made the comment while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Source: Legit.ng