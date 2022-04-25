VP Osinbajo says he owes a duty to Nigerians to contest for the presidency in the 2023 general elections

The vice president said it will amount to betrayal if he abandons the race, especially since the country needs good leadership at the moment

Osinbajo made the assertion while trying to woo APC members in Ondo state on his side ahead of the party's presidential primary

Akure - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, April 25 visited the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as the presidential primary of the party, draws nearer.

The Punch newspaper reports that the visit may not be unconnected to part of the consultation tour being embarked by Osinbajo to APC members across the country as the forthcoming presidential primary of the party draws closer.

The vice president, who expressed his readiness to contest the presidential election in 2023, said it would amount to an act of betrayal to the country if he failed to serve Nigeria.

His words:

“Opportunity comes once in a while. It is also a privilege to serve. Our country needs service that will bring the country out of the wood.

“Nobody can be anything without the endorsement of God. I declare my intention based on the fact that I have served for over seven months as acting president. I was given very serious responsibility as an acting president.

“Now the opportunity has come, with the experience that I have, the connection and contacts that I have both locally and internationally, it will be a betrayal to the country not to accept to serve the country.

“Many people are dying for the country every day. If with all that has been given to me by the grace of God, all experience, I now retire to Lagos or Ikene to go and be writing my memoir, it would be a great injustice to this country.”

In his remarks, Akeredolu said the delegates from the state love and respect him but said it is God that enthrones.

He said:

“It is only God that can enthrone, if God says it is you (Osinbajo), it will be you.”

