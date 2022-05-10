President Buhari has said he does not have any plan to extend his tenure after completing the constitutionally guaranteed second term in May 2023

The president was reacting to a call by Chief Robert Clarke (SAN), asking him to extend his term by six months due to insecurity

President Buhari who spoke through his media aide Garba Shehu said the May 29, 2023, handover date remains sacrosanct

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has said there is no going back on leaving office after completing his constitutionally guaranteed tenure, emphasising that the May 29, 2023, handover date is sacrosanct.

Speaking through Malam Garba Shehu, his media aide, Buhari said the current administration would honour the constitution and people’s right to decide, Daily Trust reported.

President Buhari has said that the May 29, 2023 handover date is sacrosanct. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The president's statement followed the suggestions of Chief Robert Clarke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), that the constitution should be suspended for a new one.

Clarke had said the president could extend his tenure by six months if insecurity could affect the 2023 general elections.

Suspending constitution may cause crisis, says Buhari

President Buhari also said the suggestion on the need to suspend the constitution might create crisis and instability.

The statement read:

“In response to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria’s recent remarks, the Presidency wishes to state as follows:

"Chief Robert Clarke, a very well-respected elder may be sincere in his wish for the President to extend his term by six months. We wish to categorically restate that the President will step down on May 29th, 2023, after serving two terms – as per the constitution.”

“Having been the first recipient of a democratic transfer of power from an incumbent administration to an opposition candidate in Nigerian history, the President is committed to extending and entrenching democratic values across the country. He shall, in turn, hand the privilege of serving the people of Nigeria to whomever they choose through free, fair and credible elections.

“However, Chief Clarke is right to say that without security, Nigeria would not likely realize its true potential as a peaceful and prosperous nation. That is why it has been at the core of this administration. The results are there for all to see. Boko Haram have been forced back from controlling whole swathes of this country.

“Internally Displaced Persons are now returning to rebuild their communities. These achievements have been accomplished through the bravery and determination of the Nigerian armed forces and the fortitude of the people of our nation.

“New challenges have arisen and tackled in turn – whether it’s the National Livestock Transformation Plan to alleviate herder-farmer clashes, the elimination of the leadership of ISWAP, or new efforts to combat banditry. Till the last day of the administration, the security of the citizens shall remain the administration’s paramount concern. We shall finish the job. Yet, in any case, respect for the constitution and Nigerians’ democratic rights remains the best path to securing and then maintaining peace.

“Yet there are others, such as Chief Afe Babalola, that believe elections should be suspended, with the current elected government replaced by an interim unelected administration. This, he claims, is necessary to create a new constitution for the people, made possible, paradoxically, by ignoring their democratic rights. Down that path lies crisis and instability. Instead, this administration proposes something entirely simpler: honouring the constitution and people’s right to decide.”

Amid insecurity, Afe Babalola calls for interim government, cancellation of 2023 polls

Similarly, it will be recalled that another senior lawyer, Afe Babalola, had earlier suggested the cancellation of the 2023 general election based on the incessant insecurity challenges in the country.

The 92-year-old legal juggernaut stated that following the expiration of President Buhari’s tenure, an interim government should be instituted while the constitution should be reviewed.

He argued that the constitution contained some loopholes that needed to be fixed and failure to do so will land Nigeria into economic recession and accumulated debt.

Source: Legit.ng