A Political support and economic advocacy group, Fusion 774, has urged the former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Ambassador Tukur Buratai, to join the 2023 presidential race.

The group said it was ready to bear the cost of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential nomination form should he oblige them, The Punch reports.

The national coordinator of the group, Sediq Jikta, in a statement issued on Saturday, April 23, said the group was concerned by threats posed to the nation’s security.

Ambassador Buratai stated that his father was an ardent lover of President Buhari and his appointment as COAS, was a price or reward for that gesture by the president. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

He noted that a president like the former Chief of Army Staff was better poised to handle the situation.

It reads:

“The achievement of Buratai as a service chief in the fight against insurgency is a pointer to his sterling quality and qualification to vie for the highest office in the land.”

The coordinator said that while the group agreed with the policy of rotational governance for all regions to have a sense of belonging and participation in the governance of the country, it believed that merit should be promoted in times of national catastrophe.

