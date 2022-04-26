Some major stakeholders in the ruling APC are making big moves ahead of the forthcoming election in 2023

This is as the President Muhammadu Buhari would play host to APC national leader and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, Bisi Akande and others

This is coming barely days since the First Lady, Aisha Buhari hosted presidential aspirants to an Iftar dinner at the Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari, will on Tuesday evening host several members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s leadership in an Iftar dinner at the State House, Abuja.

The Nation reports that a State House memorandum addressed to the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, by the Chief of Staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, said the Iftar will start by 6:30pm.

According to an invitation letter sighted by The Punch, those invited for the meeting include former Lagos state governor and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, former national chairmen of the APC, Dr. John Oyegun, and Adams Oshiomhole, former Adamawa state Governor, Murtala Nyako.

The chief of staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, said the Iftar will start by 6:30pm. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Others are important stakeholders of the ruling party.

They include:

1. Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba

2. First interim chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande

3. Former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu-Sheriff

4. Former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmed Yarima

5. Former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wamako

6. Former Edo state Governor, Oserheimen Osunbor

7. Former Yobe State Governor, Bukar Ibrahim

8. General Muhammed Magoro

9. Senators Lawal Shuaibu

10. Aba Aji, Tijjani Tumsah

11. Fati Bala, Abubakar Guru, and

12. Nasiru Danu.

The letter reads:

“I write to inform you that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has directed that invitation be extended to the attached list of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to join the President to break Ramadan fast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 1830 hours in the Presidential Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

“In this regard, you are kindly requested to invite them to attend. The leaders are to arrive the Pilot Gate at 1630 hours for Rapid Covid-19 testing at the State House Conference Centre and be seated at the venue by 1800 hours.”

Come without phones, Aisha Buhari invites Tinubu, Osinbajo, Atiku, Saraki, Obi, others

Recall that the First Lady had invited presidential aspirants across political parties to an Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa on Saturday, April 23.

As contained in the invitation card seen by Leadership, the event will commence by 6:30 pm at the State House Conference Centre.

The card also instructed invitees to come without their mobile phones, but with the invite which would guarantee entry into the venue.

2023: Tinubu, Amaechi at war over APC presidential ticket

Meanwhile, ahead of the presidential primary of the APC, two of the leading aspirants had begun to plot victory graphs on how to secure the party's ticket.

The national leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu, and the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, were pushing ahead of other aspirants by fishing for the votes of the party’s statutory delegates.

Both Tinubu and Amaechi’s jostling for delegates is part of their backup plans should the rumoured consensus arrangement being flown by some interests within the party fail.

Source: Legit.ng