Nigeria's opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has given a new role to the former Senate President, David Mark

Mark was assigned to head the PDP's presidential screening committee ahead of the 2023 general elections

Meanwhile, this development was announced after the party ended its sale of nomination and expression of interest forms

The former Senate President, David Mark, has been named the chairman of the presidential screening committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Premium Times reports that the nine-member committee was announced in a communique signed by the party’s national organising secretary, Umar Bature.

PDP leaders met with the former Senate President David Mark earlier. Photo credit: Prince Aondona Isaka Ornguga

Source: Facebook

The committee members consist of;

1. former governor of Rivers State, Celestine Omehia

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

2. Senior lawyer Mike Ahamba

3. A former Ondo state governor, Olusegun Mimiko

4. Edward Ashiekaa, a legal practitioner and

5. A women advocate, Hilda Makonto.

Others

Others are former presidential aide Akilu Indabawa, Esther Uduehi and Hassana Dikko.

The presidential screening, according to the communique, will hold at the Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja on Friday, April 29.

According to a statement issued by Umar Bature, PDP national organising secretary, on Monday, Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the party, will head a 25-member presidential screening appeal panel which is expected to sit on May 3, The Cable added.

The opposition party has also constituted committees to screen governorship, state houses of assembly and national assembly hopefuls.

Mohammed, Saraki emerge northern presidential consensus candidates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Mohammed was ‘endorsed’ alongside former Senate President, Bukola Saraki as the northern presidential consensus candidates of the PDP by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

Professor Ango Abdullahi, the head of the committee which screened the aspirants from the region, noted that the process that produced Mohammed and Saraki was rigorous.

Abdullahi told journalists in Minna, Niger state capital, on Friday, April 22, that former military head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, received and approved a report submitted to him by the committee on the elders' choice.

2023: Full list of presidential aspirants across political parties

As the 2023 presidential election approaches, a lot of politicians from various political parties are publicly indicating their interest to take over President Muhammadu Buhari's seat at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

It is believed that some other persons are still weighing their chances and while at it, they are presently making consultations with stakeholders and supporters.

At the moment, there are not less than 41 presidential aspirants from political platforms like APC PDP, ADC, PRP, SDP, APGA, AP, and AAC.

Source: Legit.ng