A support group, Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), said ex-President Jonathan will soon join the APC

The group's convener, Okeke Raphael, said the ruling APC may not win the 2023 presidential election if it refuses to field Jonathan

Raphael also urged President Buhari to endorse Jonathan as his successor, saying the Bayelsa-born politician reflects national acceptance

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of 2023, supporters of Goodluck Johnathan, under the aegis of Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), says arrangements were being perfected for the formal defection of the former president to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ThisDay reported that the leaders of the CNPDN stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, April 25.

Group asks President Buhari to endorse his predecessor, Jonathan, as his successor in 2023. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

They assured Nigerians that Jonathan will definitely run for the 2023 general election.

2023: APC may not win if it refuses to field Jonathan

Speaking on their behalf, the convener, Okeke Raphael, said the APC may not win the 2023 presidential election if it refuses to field Jonathan.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Raphael said:

“Jonathan is going to contest and win if APC gives its ticket to him. Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari have worked together closely. That’s something good for Nigeria. Jonathan has been the biggest promoter of Buhari’s foreign policy.

“If APC gives its ticket to Jonathan, every Nigerian will vote for him. He’s the only nationalist among all the contestants and that will work well for APC

“Going critically through the list of presidential aspirants from the two major political parties, we are convinced that all other candidates are regional champions.

“However, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan reflects national acceptance that will give impetus to APC’s victory in 2023 elections."

The group's convener urged the leadership of the ruling APC to ensure that Jonathan is provided with a level playing ground to contest the 2023 general election.

It noted that Jonathan’s political credentials will increase the chance of APC winning the presidential elections in 2023.

Group urges Buhari to endorse Jonathan

The CNPDN's convener, Raphael, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to endorse Jonathan because of his experience and the need for continuity.

“The two enjoy the most cordial relationship that had ever existed between an incumbent and his immediate predecessor.

“We strongly call on President Jonathan to listen to the numerous calls and observe the political mood across Nigeria to contest the 2023 election,” he said.

2023: What will happen if you don't contest, pastor warns Jonathan

Meanwhile, a Christian cleric, Pastor Felix Prize Aluko, has warned that Jonathan will never be president again if he declined "God’s divine mandate" to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The senior pastor of the Resurrected Assembly(GROM), Abuja, had earlier prophesied that Jonathan will return in 2023 as president through the instrumentality of God’s divine mandate.

He said God revealed to him clearly that Jonathan will return to Aso Rock as the next Nigerian president in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng