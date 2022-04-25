A Nigerian pastor, Felix Prize Aluko, has told ex-President Jonathan why he has to run for president again in 2023

The cleric said should Jonathan lose the chance to come back in 2023, he would never get the chance to rule Nigeria again

Pastor Aluko urged the ex-president to contest, stating that he is the only qualified among other presidential aspirants

FCT, Abuja - A Christian cleric, Pastor Felix Prize Aluko, has warned that former President Goodluck Jonathan will never be president again if he declined "God’s divine mandate" to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Daily Sun reported that the senior pastor of the Resurrected Assembly(GROM), Abuja, had earlier prophesied that Jonathan will return in 2023 as president through the instrumentality of God’s divine mandate.

Pastor Felix Prize Aluko urged ex-President Jonathan to take run for president again in 2023.

Source: Twitter

He said God revealed to him clearly that Jonathan will return to Aso Rock as the next Nigerian president in 2023.

The pastor also added that for this to happen, Jonathan must defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Take the bold steps, Pastor Aluko tells Jonathan

In his latest statement, Pastor Aluko urged the former president not to trade off the divine mandate of becoming the next president in 2023, but to take the bold steps as this will be his last opportunity to rule the country.

His words:

“Jonathan should not dilly-dally for too long on the issue but to take the bull by the horn by immediately moving into the APC where the key to the fulfillment of his presidential ambition lies.

“He should not be scared away from his divine mandate by public opinion. God said to me that this is the set time for his return to Aso Rock and he should not let the opportunity slipped away from his own hands."

Jonathan is the only qualified presidential candidate, says Aluko

Speaking further, the cleric said Jonathan is the only qualified presidential among other presidential aspirants.

"He is the person who will unite a country, which has been seriously polarised along religious and ethnic lines since Buhari took over in 2015. He will be like a compromise candidate who will be accepted generally.

So, this is the only clear opportunity for him to fulfill his presidential ambition as there won’t be no such opportunity in the future,” Aluko said.

“This is the only opportunity left for him. After this one, he should forget about ever becoming the president of this country."

Watch out, Jonathan speaks on 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, there have been intense speculations that the former president may join aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming days.

At a meeting with some youth asking to him contest on Friday, April 22, in Abuja, Jonathan asked them to watch out for his next political moves.

“Yes, you are calling on me to come and declare for the 2023 presidency, yes I can’t tell you am declaring, the political process is ongoing, just watch out.

“But the key role you must play is to pray that Nigeria gets a president that will carry the young people along and work very hard to see that some of the country’s problems raised are dealt with," he said.

