The state pardon was granted to two former governors - Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame - has been condemned by Femi Falana (SAN)

Falana said the president has failed Nigerians on the promises he made while campaigning in 2015 for the presidency

According to the senior lawyer, the state pardon granted to the two former governors is uncalled for

A senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has succeeded in abandoning his anti-corruption crusade.

Noting that the president was elected by the people due to his campaign to fight corruption among public servants in Nigeria, Falana said the state pardon granted former governors Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye is uncalled for.

Daily Trust reports that Falana said this while speaking to journalists in Ilawe-Ekiti his country home at the 10th year coronation anniversary of Oba Ajibade Alabi, the Alawe.

Falana has accused President Buhari of abandoning his anti-corruption campaign. Photo: Femi Falana SAN

He said Buhari used the anti-corruption crusade to campaign to gain power only to abandon it when it is most needed.

High Cost of APC nomination form

Speaking on the high cost for the expression of interest and the nomination forms for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Falana said such is the height of extortion.

He also noted that fixing the cost of the forms at N100 million and N40 million each for the presidential seat was illegal and the highest in the world by any political party.

He called on the federal government to address the state of insecurity in the country.

