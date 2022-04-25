A former vice president Atiku Abubakar has been urged to shelve his ambition to become Nigeria's number one leader in 2023

The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, has called on the former vice president and an aspirant for the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, to step down for him.

Mohammed who is also a presidential hopeful in the 2023 general election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he had accumulated the needed experience to become Nigeria's president.

Speaking on Channels Television's Daily Politics Sunday, Mohammed, a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory said he is not just ready, strong and agile to lead Nigerians but also young enough to handle the affairs of the nation.

A litany of experience to Nigeria's benefit

Mohammed further noted that over the years - as a minister, a former lawmaker and now a governor - he has successfully built bridges and has gathered enough goodwill to take the country on the path of development.

His words:

“I’m more prepared to run for the first seat under the platform of the PDP. I’m strong and agile. I’ve built bridges and I’ve goodwill across the country.

“The only thing that will make me step down for anybody is when Nigerians or party leaders reject me.”

2023: Atiku says he is not part of northern consensus arrangement

Atiku Abubakar had said he will go ahead and face screening and indeed contest the PDP presidential primaries.

The former vice president said he is not part of the recent consensus by the Northern Elders Forum.

Atiku said he strongly believes a consensus arrangement premised on any gang-up will further deepen and widen the divide in Nigeria.

How PDP northern elders chose consensus candidates for presidency

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and former Senate President Bukola Saraki have been chosen by northern elders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the candidates for the 2023 presidency.

Professor Ango Abdullahi, the head of the committee which screened the aspirants from the region, noted that the process that produced Mohammed and Saraki was rigorous.

Abdullahi told journalists in Minna, Niger state capital, on Friday, April 22, that former military head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, received and approved a report submitted to him by the committee on the elders' choice.

