Professor Pat Utomi believes that the PDP and the APC are just the same platforms with different names

The professor of political economy on Sunday, February 6, that a lot of Nigerians are fed up with the same set of politicians who have been in power for many years

Utomi said this is why a third force made up of leaders of civil society organisations and labour unions is coming ahead of the 2023 elections

A professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, has said that a powerful movement that will match the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party is on its way.

Utomi who spoke with Channels TV on Sunday, February 6, noted that the movement which will be a third force is to comprise civil society organisations and labour unions with unity of purpose for Nigeria's good.

Utomi said a third force to match the APC, PDP is coming

He claimed that although the PDP and APC parade themselves as different political platforms, they are actually the same, The Cable added.

Utomi noted that Nigerians are tired of politicians devoid of ideologies who simply cross carpet when their interests are threatened.

The professor revealed that among persons who have indicated interest and commitment to the movement are Ayuba Wabba of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Usman Bugaje, a former Kano governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Femi Falana and Oby Ezekwesili.

His words:

“I think Nigerians have had enough of that. We need another real political movement driven by ideas. So, the conversation has been how to bring together a number of people to front what I call the ‘Coalition of the Willing and the dispossessed’.

“It is an amazing array of Nigerians. By the way, for the first time, civil societies are ready to be inside of the arena. They played as civil society in the past but civil society is coming in. Think of all the major leaders of the civil society, whether it is Femi Falana, Oby Ezekwesili — they are all part of this arrangement.

“The labour as I told you, the NLC president made a full and total commitment that they would bring the labour movement into what we are founding. People like Dr Usman Bugaje, former Governor (of Kano State) Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and on and on. We are fully committed to this process.”

