Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has declared that solutions to national security, unemployment, high cost of petroleum products require new and fresh approach

The Kwara-born politician stated this during a consultation with APC chairmen of six states in the North Central geopolitical zone and the FCT

Olawepo-Hashim also informed the ruling party chairmen of his decision to declare for the presidency on May 3

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has maintained that he is in a better position ”to unite the presently badly divided country at a time like this” if he gets the party’s ticket to lead the country in 2023.

Olawepo-Hashim made this known during an Iftar Dinner in Abuja he hosted on Tuesday, April 19, for the chairmen of the party from the six states in the North Central geopolitical zone and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim hosted APC chairmen from the six states in the North Central zone and FCT for an Iftar dinner in Abuja. Photo credit: Segun Abifarin

Source: UGC

He explained that anyone who grew up in the north central zone where about 86 ethnic groups live would have learnt one or two lessons in diversity and those lessons will come in handy to cement the nation’s diversity for greater strength.

He said:

“Charity begins at home. The North Central is where I have made home. And that is why my consultation is starting from here. You can see how difficult it is for us to pick the host chairman at this meeting.

Is it my brother Haliru Jokantoro, Chairman of Niger from Bussa where I did my primary school and still have strong family ties or Prince Fagbemi, Chairman of Kwara, a State where I equally grew in, did my secondary school and built a huge political following or FCT chairman from Abuja, where I have lived since 1996 and currently vote from?”

The meeting had in attendance Haliru Jokantoro, Niger; John Mamman of Nasarawa; Prince Sunday Fagbemi, Kwara; Honourable R.D Bature, Plateau; Comrade Austin Ajade, Benue and Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman, FCT.

Other critical stakeholders include like Senator Makanjuola Ajadi from Kwara and Honourable Miko, the 1999 House of Representatives member representing Ogoni, Rivers state.

In his remark, Senator Ajadi harped on the sterling qualities of Olawepo-Hashim whom he said is a credible aspirant for the party’s position for the office of president, adding that "if the challenge is to fix the country's problem, we have a man in this room who has the capacity to do the Job.” Honourable Miko on his own part noted that “this aspirant Gbenga is accomplished and untainted.”

The parley saw the aspirant explaining his mission and informing the gathering of his intention to formally declare for the race on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The choice of the date, he explained, was informed by the need to allow “our Muslims brothers and sisters to conclude the observation of the holy month of Ramadan, which will end on April 30.

At the meeting, Olawepo-Hashim also noted that the country is presently “really divided along ethnic and religious lines” and re-emphasied his intention to run an inclusive government since “it is very difficult for any party to even produce a candidate right now that can win in more than four zones out of the six zones of the country because of the division in the country.”

He also informed the gathering that at his declaration, he will release to Nigerians his perspectives on important matters they want answers to: Security, Jobs, availability and affordability of Petroleum products, Stable electricity supply, how to tackle Corruption, Health, Education, Infrastructure, etc.

