Rotimi Amaechi rejected the idea of being Atiku Abubakar's running mate in the 2027 elections

Nigerian reactions highlight a mix of support and criticism towards Amaechi's stance

The interview revealed tensions among ADC presidential aspirants ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, said he didn't buy the presidential form to be Vice President in the 2027 elections.

Amaechi found the idea of being a running mate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 eelction repulsive.

Former Minister of Transportation and Rivers state governor stated this on Monday, May 17, 2026, in an interview on Trust TV.

He refused the idea of running as vice president while speaking on the battle for the ADC presidential ticket.

“Will you stop that nonsense? I didn’t buy form to be Vice President.” Don't you ever say that again.

Nigerians react as Amaechi turns down VP slot

@OzumbaPros7380

Atikulates are always begging everyone to become their VP, once you refuse you become their enemy. They begged OBI,SM and Amaechi. It's high time Atiku steps down to save himself from this embarrassment.

@fspevent

His response for me does not sound like someone who have the character to lead and this is very unfortunate.

@AbrahamOriaifo

What Popularity does Mr Amaechi think he has in Nigeria?? It’s surprising tho.

@chukwu_ebu30900

If not this is on camera I believe Amaechi will clap this journalist for call he vice president.

@randomguyon234

For me this was the funniest part of the video . The way his face changed. Lion of Ubima!!!! Amana Daura!!!

@cryptoguy013282

Rotimi Amaechi obviously has a price, but i think it's a price Atiku cannot afford (not necessarily money). And if it's a fight, trust me, he possesses that strength to put up an entertaining one. Atiku & David mark should be prepared, it's going to be a long fight.

@okunakika

After the primaries of ADC the party will scatter.

@real_A_01

That counter was from a place of anger after what happened at David Mark house

@UStwts__

E come be like to be ward counselor or LGA chairman better pass Vice President… na like insult..

@jokerclownnn

Na weting them won make Peter Obi they run upandown for

Amaechi primises electoral reforms in 6 months

Recall that Amaechi promised electoral reforms within six months if elected President in 2027.

He attributes Nigeria's failures to a lack of transparent electoral processes and the elites' irresponsibility.

Amaechi critiques current governors, citing a decline in independence and influence compared to his leadership era.

Amaechi declares outcome of 2027 ADC primaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Amaechi is confident of winning the ADC presidential ticket against Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 elections.

Amaechi challenges Atiku's primary success record, emphasising electability over internal victories.

ADC announces committees for presidential primaries, aiming for transparency and credible democracy.

Source: Legit.ng