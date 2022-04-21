INEC has confirmed that the 2023 general elections will go ahead despite fears of security breaches

The commission says it will play its own part in ensuring a seamless free and fair elections at the 2023 polls

Nigerians were urged by the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu to also play their parts in ensuring a credible election

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC says the 2023 general elections will go ahead as planned despite security challenges in the country, Daily Trust reported.

This new development was disclosed by INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu on Thursday, April 21 in Abuja.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said 44.6% of the newly registered voters were invalid and unqualified to vote. Photo Credit: (Sadiq Adelakun)

As gathered by Legit.ng the INEC boss while speaking at the public presentation of the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan (SP) and the 2023 Election Project Plan (EPP) said it is the collective responsibility of Nigerians to help ensure a smooth and sound election.

He said INEC will play its own role in ensuring a credible election stating that the commission is committed and motivated to conduct the election.

Yakubu however urged officials of INEC to be ready and firmly prepared having in mind that the election dates are fixed.

He said:

“Let me once again reiterate that the dates for all activities in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election are firm and fixed and all stakeholders are advised to take this into consideration in planning their activities.”

2023: We are 10months ahead of preparation – INEC boasts

Meanwhile, Yakubu disclosed that the electoral body is all set for the 2023 polls and has been 10 months prepared in plans.

He said the election will be conducted for 1,491 constituencies nationwide made up of one presidential constituency, 109 senatorial districts, 360 federal constituencies, 28 governorship elections, and 993 state constituencies.

He further disclosed that one million electoral personnel will be deployed nationwide for the 2023 polls.

Yakubu said the newly approved Electoral Act 2022 will be the guiding principle for the elections.

INEC declares 106,280 voters in Ekiti, Osun invalid

In another development, INEC has declared the registration 106,280 voters in Ekiti and Osun States invalid.

According to the electoral body, the affected voters violated the stipulated guidelines for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

Legit.ng gathered that in Ekiti 17,640 out of the 40,234 registered voters were disqualified while 88,630 voters were also disqualified in Osun out of the 218,142 new registered voters.

INEC releases final list of candidates for Osun poll

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, April 12, published the final list of candidates for the Osun governorship election.

It also published the personal particulars and list of candidates for the Osun state governorship election in its state and local government offices as required by law.

The commission however revealed that the names were in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022.

