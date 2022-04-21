Two governorship aspirants registered on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have declared interest to contest the seat of governor in Borno state.

The aspirants, Muhammed Imam and Muhammed Ali, would be contesting the 2023 governorship election in the state with the incumbent governor, Babagana Zulum.

Daily Trust reports that the duo have already obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms and submitted them at the cost of N21 million.

Two PDP governorship aspirants would be contesting the Borno governorship seat with Babagana Zulum. Photo: Prof. Babagana Zulum

Source: UGC

Many Nigerians in various quarters had said that no politician would be contesting the position of Borno governor's seat with Zulum because of his performance in the state.

However, Imam and Ali would be facing the uphill task of wrestling the state from the APC governor in 2023.

It is also important to note that the PDP has never had the opportunity to rule Borno state since the dawn of democracy in Nigeria in 1999.

In 1999, Mala Kachalla was elected on the platform of the All Peoples Party (APP), which was followed by Ali Modu Sheriff on the platform of the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2003.

Senator Kashim Shettima was elected in 2011 under the APC and the present governor, Babagana Zulum, was elected in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng