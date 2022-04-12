BREAKING: INEC Releases Final List of Candidates for Osun Governorship Election

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, April 12, published the final list of candidates for the Osun governorship election.

In a statement released by INEC's spokesman Festus Okoye, the electoral body recalled that it on Friday, March 25, published the personal particulars and list of candidates for the Osun state governorship election in its state and local government offices as required by law.

Okoye said the publication of the final list of the candidates is in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022.

The commission reminded political parties that under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2022, any party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list "shall notify the Commission in writing, signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election".

It also notified the political parties that in line with Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, failure to notify the commission "shall not be ground to invalidate the election".

Legit.ng gathers that the final list is published in INEC's state and local government offices in Osun state as well as its official website and social media platforms.

