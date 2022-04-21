Ahead of the 2023 general elections, most political parties have fixed a price for their nomination and forms. These prices, according to some political analysts, are somehow outrageous.

In this article, Legit.ng lists costs of obtaining a form if you desire to contest in Nigeria today.

Here is a breakdown

PDP

Presidential - N40m

Governorship - N21m

Senate - N3.5m

House of Reps - N2.5m

House of Assembly - N600k

APC

Presidential - N100m

Governorship - N50m

Senate - N20m

House of Reps - N10m

House of Assembly - N2m

SDP

Presidential - N35m

Governorship - N16m

Senate - N3m

House of Reps - N1.7m

House of Assembly - N500k

Please note: This list will be updated as more information gets in

