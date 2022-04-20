Hours after the APC announced the cost of its presidential form, the DG of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Aminu Suleiman, offered to buy the form for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Suleiman in a Twitter post said he has signed a N100 million cheque to purchase the form for the former Lagos governor

Tinubu, the national leader of the APC, is one of the frontline presidential aspirants on the platform of the party

The director-general of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Aminu Suleiman, has signed a N100 million cheque to purchase the All Progressive Congress (APC)'s presidential nomination form for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Suleiman, described as Kebbi business mogul, disclosed this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 20.

The DG of the Tinubu Support Organisation, Aminu Suleiman, says he has signed a N100 million cheque to purchase the APC's presidential nomination form for Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @HonAminuSuleim

He wrote:

"I, Hon. Aminu Suleiman (D.G TSO) will like to officially state that i have signed A Cheque to the tune of 100 million Naira, for the purchase of Nomination and Expression of interest form for our Leader @officialABAT God bless.#BAT2023 ♾♾♾"

Legit.ng notes that the DG of the Tinubu Support Organisation made the move hours after the APC pegged the amount for its presidential form at the cost of 100 million.

The expression of interest form was fixed at N30 million while the nomination form will go for N70 million.

This was part of the decision reached during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday, April 20, in Abuja.

APC rules out consensus, chooses indirect mode for presidential primary

Meanwhile, the APC's presidential flagbearer will emerge through an indirect primary election.

This was one of the decisions made on Wednesday, April 20, by the Abdullahi Adamu-led leadership of the APC at the party’s 11th National Executive Committee meeting held in Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.

2023: What Buhari told APC governors, party leaders at NEC meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, April 20, in Abuja urged members of the APC to be more mindful of the pitfalls that led to the ouster of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

The president spoke at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said in a statement sighted by Legit.ng.

“The PDP thought that only time could remove them, and the time actually came. They thought it was impossible to lose elections,’’ the president said.

