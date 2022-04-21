Hours after the APC fixed its presidential and governorship nomination forms at N100 million and N50 million respectively, the PDP has made some changes

In a statement on Wednesday, April 20, the opposition party extended the date of purchase of the forms to Friday, April 22

The PDP added that the date for the submission of already completed forms has been extended to Monday, April 25

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decided to extend the closing dates for the purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 general elections.

According to a statement released on Facebook by the opposition party's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the date for the purchase of the forms is now Friday, April 22.

PDP has extended the purchase of nomination forms to Friday, April 22 (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Moreover, the statement said the last day for the submission of already completed forms has been extended to Monday, April 25.

The PDP added in the statement:

"Consequently, the following new dates have been fixed for the screening as well as Appeals arising from the screening of aspirants for various positions.

"State House of Assembly and National Assembly: Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

"Governorship: Thursday, April 28, 2022.

"Presidential: Friday, April 29, 2022.

"Appeals on all screening exercised: Monday, May 2, 2022

"Under the updated timetable, the 3-man Ad Hoc Ward Congress has been fixed for Saturday, April 30, 2022 while the Local Government Area National Delegates Congresses will now hold on Thursday, May 5, 2022."

APC fixes cost of presidential, governorship forms

Meanwhile, the APC had pegged the amount for its presidential form at the cost of 100 million. The expression of interest form was fixed at N30 million, while the nomination form will go for N70 million.

This was part of the decision reached during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday, April 20, in Abuja.

The sale of forms of the ruling party will commence on April 22, 2022.

Moreover, in a statement seen by Sahara Reporters, the APC fixed the cost of the governorship form at N50 million.

The statement read:

“State House Of Assembly Goes For 2 Million Naira. House Of Representatives Goes For 10 Million Naira. Senate Goes For 20 Million Naira. Governorship Goes For 50 Million Naira and Presidency Goes For 100 Million Naira."

