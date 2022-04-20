The cost of the ruling party's nomination form for the 2023 presidential aspirants has continued to raise concerns among citizens of the country

The APC had in a recent announcement said that the fee for purchasing its nomination form is N100 million

One of the party's presidential hopefuls, Adamu Garba, said this translates to the sale of political offices in Nigeria

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and a presidential aspirant in the forthcoming 2023 general election has reacted to the recent announcement of fees for expression of interest and nomination forms by the party.

Adamu Garba in a post on his Facebook page condemned the high cost of the ruling party's expression of interest and nomination forms for presidential hopefuls and other aspirants.

Adamu Garab has said that Nigeria cannot continue to sell its political offices. Photo: Adamu Garba

The APC chieftain in the first post on Facebook made an exclamation while referring to the high cost of the ruling party's forms.

He said:

"N100 M for the form. Wow!"

In a second post, Garba said the time has come for Nigerians to use their collective power to save the nation.

His words:

"If we don’t come together and use our collective power to save this country from the strangulatiion of the moneybags, we are doing a great disservice to our generation and that of the future.

We cannot continue to buy political offices in Nigeria, we need competent leaders come 2023."

APC fixes cost of presidential, governorship forms

The APC had fixed its nomination form for presidential aspirants at the whopping sum of N100 million.

Governorship aspirants will get their forms at N50 million, according to the leadership of the party in a meeting on Wednesday, April 20.

House of Representatives forms will go for N10 million, while Senate forms will be sold for N20 million.

