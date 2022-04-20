The All Progressives Congress (APC) has pegged the amount for its presidential form at the cost of 100 million.

The expression of interest form was fixed at N30 million, while the nomination form will go for N70 million.

This was part of the decision reached during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday, April 20, in Abuja, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The sale of forms of the ruling party will commence on April 22, 2022.

Moreover, in a statement seen by Sahara Reporters, the APC fixed the cost of the governorship form at N50 million.

The statement read:

“State House Of Assembly Goes For 2 Million Naira. House Of Representatives Goes For 10 Million Naira. Senate Goes For 20 Million Naira. Governorship Goes For 50 Million Naira and Presidency Goes For 100 Million Naira."

Source: Legit.ng