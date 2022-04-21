FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, April 20, concluded the sale and submission of its nomination and expression of interest forms for all elective positions.

According to Daily Trust, 17 presidential aspirants bought the forms to contest for the presidential ticket of the party.

Some PDP presidential aspirants paid a visit to the governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the State Government Lodge in Abuja. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

The party, Legit.ng gathers, generated N646 million from the sale of the forms.

16 of the presidential aspirants paid N40 million each for the nomination and expression of interest forms while the only female aspirant, Oliver Tareila Diana, paid N6 million, based on the party's policy.

List of the 17 aspirants

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel Former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose United States-based medical practitioner, Nwachukwu Anakwenze Media mogul, Dele Momodu Former banker and economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen Pharmacist Sam Ohuabunwa Former Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Cosmos Ndukwe Charles Ugwu, Rt Hon Chikwendu Kalu Oliver Tareila Diana.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The aspirants will battle for the ticket at the party’s primaries slated for May 28-29.

Give me ticket or lose 2023 presidential election, Rivers governor tells PDP

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and presidential aspirant on the PDP's platform, has told members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to give him the presidential ticket as payback for his effort to bring them to office.

He made this call while addressing the party national leadership in Abuja on Tuesday, April 19, to formally request their support in his bid to become the party's presidential flagbearer.

Expressing his preparedness to be president, Wike noted that it is time for the party officials to repay him for the good he did to them.

2023 presidency: Bode George advises PDP to stick to zoning

In another report, Chief Bode George has said the PDP will be defeated decisively if it abandons zoning in choosing its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections.

Calling for equity, justice, and fairness, George noted that throwing the presidential ticket open will cause a lot of damage to "the majority of the people who are card-carrying members of the party."

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, April 19, on the chances of the opposition party in the election, the PDP chieftain spoke with certainty that zoning is the only way out for the best flagbearer to emerge.

Source: Legit.ng