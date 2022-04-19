Chief Bode George has advised the PDP to stick to zoning as a means to choose its presidential candidate ahead of 2023

According to George, if the opposition party drops the zoning idea, it will face serious and embarrassing defeat in the coming elections

The PDP chieftain noted that zoning will make for equity, justice, and fairness within the ranks of the party

In the view of Chief Bode George, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be defeated decisively if it abandons zoning in choosing its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections

Calling for equity, justice, and fairness, George noted that throwing the presidential ticket open will cause a lot of damage to "the majority of the people who are card-carrying members of the party," The Cable reports.

The PDP chieftain said the party must embrace zoning to be just and fair to its members (Photo: @AnyimPiusAnyim1)

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, April 19, on the chances of the opposition party in the election, the PDP chieftain spoke with certainty that zoning is the only way out for the best flagbearer to emerge, New Telegraph added.

He stressed that anything short of this will mean doom for the entire party.

His words:

“If the party decides that, I can emphatically say we are looking for serious trouble and we will be roundly defeated. A warning shot and a good lesson for us to think about.

“Let’s think about how this country can grow. Turn by turn Nigeria limited, what’s wrong with doing that. As I said, it’s not a 100 meters dash race but a continuum. Let there be equity, justice, and fairness.

“Let’s not go through that route because we will be doing incalculable damage to the psychological minds of the majority of people who are not card-carrying members of the party.”

Group to Bode George: Be prepared to beg Bola Tinubu for forgiveness in 2023

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Rebirth Platform, NRP had urged Bode George to prepare to beg All Progressives Congress, APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for amnesty by 2023 when the former Lagos state governor emerges as Nigerian president.

NRP said the PDP chieftain had, for the fifth time, threatened to leave Nigeria should Tinubu become Nigeria’s president.

NRP national president, Comrade Victor Onah who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, March 25 said while Tinubu was networking towards realising his lifelong ambition of governing Nigeria, George had been remained fixated on the former Lagos governor.

Source: Legit.ng