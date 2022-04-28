The stage is set for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as they take another huge leap in preparation for the party primaries

All gubernatorial candidates are expected to converge in Port Harcourt the Rivers State capital for screening

It was gathered that security measures are already in place at the venue to kick-start the screening method

Rivers State, Port Harcourt - Ahead of the crucial primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), streams of security operatives have taken over Port Harcourt as the party gets set to commence screening for its gubernatorial aspirants.

According to a report by PUNCH, governorship aspirants from the south-south states are already at the party’s zonal secretariat, the venue of the screening exercise.

The Peoples Democratic Party has rescheduled the screening of aspirants for the Osun state governorship election primary. Photo credit: (PDP)

As gathered by Legit.ng, security operatives like the police, and the DSS were all stationed at the venue.

Some of the governorship aspirants from Rivers State seen are the former state chairman of the PDP, Felix Obuah, Senator Lee Maeba, former Transport Minister, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, and David Briggs among others.

PDP constitute screening committee

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the PDP had constituted committee members for first gubernatorial election of the year in Ekiti state.

According to the reports, the decision to constitute the screening committee was made days after the national convention of the party.

It was gathered that Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi will chair the committtee while other members include Ambassador Mrs Fidelia A. Njeze, Mrs Sarah Ochekpe, Arch. Rev. Benson Ezem, Member, Chief Rahman Owokoniran (PDP southwest Zonal Secretary) as member/secretary.

2023: PDP set to announce NEC report

In another development, the zoning and consensus candidate controversy is on as the fate of north and southern candidates will be decided on Wednesday, April 4.

Presidential aspirants like Wike, Obi, and Fayose have vehemently rooted for the party to adopt the zoning policy.

Meanwhile, the northern counterparts like Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal, and Bala have all rooted for consensus candidacy.

2023: Tambuwal's private meeting with Buhari sparks defection rumours

In another development, PDP presidential aspirant, Governor Aminu Tambuwal recently had a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Though the purpose and outcome of the meeting is yet to unraveled but many has termed it to be a defection attempt.

According to reports, Tambuwal maybe defecting to APC from PDP due to the decision of the northern elders of the PDP choosing Saraki and Bala over him.

