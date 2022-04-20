The Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been challenged to ask members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cease fire and end all their agitation for a Biafra nation.

Daily Trust reports that the call was made by the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, on Wednesday, April 20.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Alli Ibrahim, the traditional leader asked the leadership and members of the IPOB to embrace one and an indivisible Nigeria.

The Yoruba monarch while noting that Nigeria's strength is in its diversity said the people must be smart enough to convert this to the nation's advantage.

His words:

"Achieving a one Nigeria is a collective responsibility. I challenge Ohanaeze Ndigbo to take responsibility and appeal to IPOB and ESN to ceasefire.

"It is then that we will know we are all Nigerians in Nigeria and enjoy a better sense of belonging.”

Also assuring that he would continue to make efforts to persuade the IPOB and the Eastern Security Network to desist from killing people, the traditional leader said the Igbos would need to re-strategise.

Also denying claims that he had said that the Igbos could not produce a Nigerian president, the Oba said the respected throne of the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland deserves an apology from Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He added:

“Igbo people are my own. I’ve Igbo in my blood. Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a respected body representing a sophisticated, intelligent, hardworking, cosmopolitan, industrious and enlightened race.

“It is disappointing that my beloved Ohanaeze Ndigbo could jump on the media in response to a misleading headline cast to sell a story.”

