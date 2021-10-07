Joe Igbokwe has shared his thoughts on the possibility of an Igbo candidate in any of the major parties in the country

According to him, an Igbo candidate may not be trusted given the region's agitation for secession

However, he said that southeast has suffered injustice and urged President Buhari to create additional state for the region

Joe Igbokwe has declared that an Igbo candidate may not be trusted by other regions in the country ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Igbokwe who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress chieftain said it would be difficult because the candidate might be suspected of trying to divide the country.

Joe Igbokwe says Igbo candidate can’t be trusted to be president in 2023. Photo: Joe igbokwe

Source: UGC

He disclosed this in an interview with Punch Newspaper on Thursday, October 7.

However, he said the southeast issue is that of injustice. According to him, the southeast gets the least in everything shared in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate the creation of one more state to make states in the South-East six like other geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Recall that unknown persons attacked the country home of Joe Igbokwe an aide to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Nnewi, Anambra state.

The home of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was set ablaze on Sunday afternoon, October 3. Igbokwe who is based in Lagos blamed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the attack.

In a Facebook post, he noted that CCTV cameras captured the arsonists while they were arriving in a vehicle at his residence.

Death of Dora Akunyili's husband

The attack comes shortly after the APC chieftain blamed the IPOB for the murder of Dr Chike Akunyili the husband of the late former information minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili.

Chike Akunyili was killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA on Tuesday, September 28, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

IPOB has since denied any involvement in the murder.

Gunmen strike in Nnewi

In a related report, unknown gunmen on Sunday, October 3, stormed the industrial city of Nnewi, Anambra state in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

Two people were reportedly killed in the attack. The criminals also set ablaze one of the vehicles belonging to the Department of State Service (DSS).

The gunmen were also said to have shot sporadically as they stormed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) while the staff ran for safety.

Source: Legit.ng