The former governor of Sokoto state has reacted to the recent call for an interim government made by Chief Afe Babalola SAN

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko in reaction stated such a call would take the nation backward while noting it was not needed

A few months before the 2023 general elections, Chief Afe Babalola earlier noted that the interim government if considered would chart a new course for Nigeria

The chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), who is the immediate-past governor of Sokoto state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has said that the call by a legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola SAN, for an interim government at the end of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, was retrogressive and unthoughtful.

Babalola had told journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, April 18, that the interim government should be in office for six months in order to chart a new course for Nigeria.

But in a swift reaction, Senator Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North in the Senate, said the call was uncalled for, unwarranted, unsolicited, desperate and diversionary, Leadership reports.

Senator Wamakko has reacted to a call by Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) for an interim government to replace President Buhari.

Source: Facebook

His position

According to the lawmaker, to contemplate such an undemocratic arrangement a few months before elections was a disservice to the people of Nigeria.

Describing the call as a clear threat to democracy, Senator Wamakko encouraged the administration of President Buhari not to be distracted from its commitment to entrenching an enduring democracy through the practice of free and fair periodic elections.

Wamakko said:

“It is indeed worrying when those who should be in the know begin to allow flimsy possibilities to deflect their ordinary sense of decent reasoning."

Urging Nigerians and the federal government to discountenance such calls, Wamakko stressed that democratic elections remain the only acceptable tool for replacement of governments.

