Apostle Johnson Suleman has described the Igbo people as a group of individuals who would always betray their brothers

The preacher said that should the southeast succeed in the agitation for Biafra, the Igbos would work against each other to destroy it

According to Suleman, he is not in support of the disintegration of Nigeria as a country like many others

The agitation for Biafra by some socio-political groups across the southeast region of Nigeria has continued to generate several reactions.

One of such reactions is from the founder of the Omega Fire Ministeries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who has recently stated why Biafra would not work.

According to Sahara Reporters, the fiery preacher claimed that the Igbo people are majorly the source of their own problems.

Apostle Suleman said Igbos are known to betray themselves. Photo: Apostle Suleman

Source: Facebook

Apostle Suleman also said that the Igbos are known for never supporting their one and on several occasions would disown one another publicly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“Somebody from the South, somebody from the East. You betray your people. Look at this agitation for Biafra. Who are the people attacking Biafra most, Igbos? Shameless Igbos."

Suleman speaks on Nigeria's division

Speaking on his stance about the clamoured division of Nigeria, Suleman said while he is not in support of the country's disintegration, it is important that people support their brothers, at least publicly.

He noted:

"Am I in support of Nigeria's division? No. Am I in support of Nigeria separating? No. Do I believe we should be together? Yes.

"But even if you don't agree with the man who is your brother, should you say it publicly if you are not a fool? Can't you say it amongst your people?"

Further making reference to the emergence of Evans Enwerem, an Igbo Senate President who was removed by another Igbo man, Chuba Okadigbo, Suleman said it is unfortunate that Okadigbo who was also an Igbo man was also removed by Anyim Pius Anyim another Igbo man.

His words:

“If today they get that Biafra, it is an Igbo man that will scatter it. That is the truth. During the time of the Senate, when an Igbo man became a senator, it was an Igbo man that removed him.

"You remember the Enwerem, Chuba Okadigbo, Pius Anyim...remember all of them? It was Igbo that was removing Igbos. That was the first and shortest Senate Presidency we have had in this country."

“An Igbo man employs an Igbo boy to sell in his shop, he will wreck him. He will carry all the man's money, he will buy land. He wouldn't wait to be settled."

"The problem of Igbo is Igbo. I repeat it, if you sell your brother, even the buyers will not trust you.”

Igbo may not be trusted due to Biafra agitation, Joe Igbokwe reveals

Joe Igbokwe had shared his thoughts on the possibility of an Igbo candidate in any of the major parties in the country.

According to him, an Igbo candidate may not be trusted given the region's agitation for secession.

However, he said that southeast has suffered injustice and urged President Buhari to create additional state for the region.

POB has since denied any involvement in the murder.

In a related report, unknown gunmen on Sunday, October 3, stormed the industrial city of Nnewi, Anambra state in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs). Two people were reportedly killed in the attack.

The criminals also set ablaze one of the vehicles belonging to the Department of State Service (DSS).

The gunmen were also said to have shot sporadically as they stormed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) while the staff ran for safety.

Source: Legit.ng