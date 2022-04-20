The National Coalition for Good Governance has reacted to the allegation that Nigeria's minister of transportation's presidential ambition is being sponsored by the government of China

NCCG in its reaction called on Rotimi Amaechi to do what is right by publicly denouncing the reported involvement of the Republic of China in his intention to contest the 2023 presidential seat

According to the group, Nigerians could be turned into slaves if Amaechi becomes the president with China's alleged involvement

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been urged to come clean on the allegation that the Chinese government is sponsoring his intention to become the president of Nigeria come 2023.

A group, the National Coalition for Good Governance (NCCG) warned that the claim that the Republic of China may have been bankrolling his presidential ambition is not one to be taken lightly.

Minister Amaechi has been asked to come clean on who is sponsoring his presidential aspiration. Photo: Chibuike Amaechi

Source: Facebook

As the director-general of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organisation in 2019, Amaechi had played an active role in the victory recorded by the APC at the national level.

Having served as a minister in President Buhari's cabinet, Amaechi announced his intention to contest for president in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, reacting to claims in various quarters that Amaechi's ambition is being sponsored by the Chinese government, NCCG said the minister has not satisfactorily disclaimed the allegations against him.

The national president of NCCG, Gbenga Oloyede, while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, April 20, said as NCGG views the claim as proof that he has such a working arrangement with China and other countries.

Oloyede added:

"This is nothing but an attempt at selling Nigeria into the second round of colonisation."

Group raises concerns

The group expressed concern about how politicians like Amaechi in other African countries have practically ceded the sovereignty of their nations to China under the guise of unpaid loans obtained for building infrastructure.

He said China has stepped-in in such countries to confiscate shopping malls, seaports, and even international airports under the guise of these countries defaulting on their loans.

He noted that the transportation sector under Amaechi’s supervision has exposed Nigeria to such toxic loans and the Chinese are now working for him to become president so that they can confiscate Nigeria as they did to those other countries.

His words:

"Interestingly, the transportation sector that Amaechi superintends has the highest injection of Chinese sourced loans, which is further confirmation that Chinese support for an Amaechi presidency is no longer in the realm of allegations but rather an ugly fact that is staring Nigerians in the face".

He opined that under Amaechi’s watch, the transportation sector has the highest level of abuse and harassment of Nigerians by the Chinese, who usually quip that they run the government.

Why Amaechi should come clean on the matter

According to Oloyede, this is a clear warning of the slavery to come if Nigerians allow Amaechi to fully hand the country over to China after they manipulate the election in his favour.

The NCGG urged the minister to note that, hobnobbing with China on a scale that allows them to meddle in Nigeria’s elections would invalidate the allegiance he would pledge to the country as president.

Oloyede said the group is challenging Amaechi to publicly tell China to stop supporting him while also cutting off his clandestine meetings with them.

2023 presidency: Why I asked Rotimi Amaechi to run, powerful northern APC chieftain gives reason

Senator Ali Ndume had revealed that he is one of the people that prevailed on Rotimi Amaechi to run for Nigeria's presidency.

According to the chairman Senate Committee, the minister of transportation is his personal project.

Going further, he insisted that Amaechi is the best among the aspirants seeking the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

2023 presidency: Leaked details of what Ooni of Ife, Rotimi Amaechi discussed in Ile-Ife emerges

The Ooni Of Ife had described Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation as one of the few Nigerians with great leadership credentials.

The traditional ruler made the assertion when the minister paid him a visit at his palace in Enuwa, Ile-Ife.

According to the Ooni, Amaechi's level of women's inclusion in administering his duties is commendable.

Source: Legit.ng