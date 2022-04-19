The Ooni Of Ife has described Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation as one of the few Nigerians with great leadership credentials

The traditional ruler made the assertion when the minister paid him a visit at his palace in Enuwa, Ile-Ife

According to the Ooni, Amaechi level of women inclusion in administering his duties is commendable

On Monday, April 18, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi at his palace in Ile-Ife.

While the visitation was in the news at the time, the details of the meeting between the Ooni and the minister were not known to the public.

However, speaking about the meeting, the traditional leader described Amaechi as one of the luckiest politicians in the country.

Ooni of Ife has said that Nigerians have a lot to gain from Amaechi. Photo: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Source: Facebook

PM News reports that the Ooni noted that Nigerians have a lot to gain from the wealth of experience of the minister as a leader.

He also encouraged Amaechi to use his relevance to push for the development of the country.

His words:

“What is obvious in your team is the inclusion of women, I am proud of this and I want you to keep doing more in this regard.

“Women are so powerful, especially when given leadership opportunities, they see what we men do not see."

Amaechi speaks on his plan as a presidential aspirant

In his address, the minister commended the traditional leader for preserving and upholding the prestigious Yoruba culture.

He further promised to work with lawmakers of the National Assembly to address the traditional institution in Nigeria once elected into power.

He said:

“There is a need to consult our traditional rulers in order to bring governance closer to the people.

“With due respect to my brothers in APC, PDP, and other political parties, I am the most qualified in this present race."

“I am grateful to God for the opportunities given to me over the years."

