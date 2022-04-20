Senator Ali Ndume has revealed that he is one of the people that prevailed on Rotimi Amaechi to run for Nigeria's presidency

The chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has described the presidential ambition of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as his personal project.

Amaechi joined the 2023 presidential race penultimate Saturday and Ndume has been involved in his trips across the country.

Speaking when he featured on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Ndume said Amaechi is the best among the aspirants seeking the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am one of those who had asked Amaechi to run. I started it. That is my project. I was one of those who asked Amaechi to run, because I feel at this critical time we need a Nigerian to run, not somebody who will run based on where he comes from or region; not somebody who is not experienced enough; and not somebody who does not have the pedigree, energy and intellect to run.”

“In the APC, I feel the best candidate we can present is Amaechi. I don’t want to use the word that he is better than those who you listed. The best doesn’t mean others are not good enough. When you have very good people, then you pick the best. He is the best.”

Ndume said he believes the transport minister will be a great candidate for the top job as he described him as someone who “has the pedigree, energy and intellect” needed to run Nigeria.

