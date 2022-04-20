Come 2023 general elections, there will be no room for rigging or any sort of fraudulent activities by evil-minded politicians

This was President Muhammadu Buhari's promise to Nigerians, especially APC governors, ministers, and heads of agencies whom he hosted to a dinner in Abuja on Tuesday, April 19

The president said with the available technology and the use of PVCs, no politician will be able to claim millions of votes during the coming elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised Nigerians that the 2023 general elections will be devoid of rigging and poll malpractice.

The president on Tuesday, April 19, noted that the introduction of modern technology and the Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) will make it impossible for anyone to claim millions of votes again during elections.

The president said the 2023 elections will be credible (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

Buhari said this when he broke the Ramadan fast at Presidential Villa, Abuja, with some heads of government agencies, ministers, and governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president said this is what he plans to achieve because he is a beneficiary of a free and fair election both in 2015 and 2019.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He urged citizens to resist agents bent on causing the breakdown of law and order in the country, assuring that no individual or group will be allowed to destabilise Nigeria.

His words:

"We have the land, we have the resources, and we have the people. But I do not know why people will allow themselves to be successfully subverted to destabilise their own country,’’

A statement on the minutes of the meeting was released on Facebook by Femi Adesina, one of the president's media aides.

Read the statement below:

2023: Tinubu, Amaechi at war over APC presidential ticket

Meanwhile, ahead of the presidential primary of the APC, two of the leading aspirants had begun to plot victory graphs on how to secure the party's ticket.

The national leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu, and the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, were pushing ahead of other aspirants by fishing for the votes of the party’s statutory delegates.

Both Tinubu and Amaechi’s jostling for delegates is part of their backup plans should the rumoured consensus arrangement being flown by some interests within the party fail.

Source: Legit.ng