In a bid to get the youths involved in the nation's affairs, the ruling party has reeled out a golden opportunity for Nigerians

This is as the APC has announced a fifty-percent discount on its nomination forms for everyone below the age of 40

This important update was made known by the APC national youth leader, Dayo Israel through a post shared on his verified Twitter page on Wednesday, April 20

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced a discount on its nomination forms.

Ahead of the party's primaries, slated for May 29 and 30, the APC NEC disclosed it has approved a 50% discount on nomination forms for aspirants under 40 years old.

The national youth leader of the APC, Dayo Israel made the announcement on Wednesday, April 20, through a post he shared on his verified Twitter handle.

The national youth leader of the APC, Dayo Israel fought for the reduction of the nomination form for the youth. Photo credit: @Job_Daniel_Aman

Source: Twitter

According to Dayo Israel, this is the first of its kind offer in the history of the ruling party.

The politician urged Nigerians not to abuse the opportunity but rather grab it as it is a 'golden opportunity.'

He tweeted:

"The APC NEC has approved 50% discount on nomination forms for everyone under 40yrs old. This is a golden opportunity, but please LET US NOT ABUSE it. The first time in the history of the APC. Glory be to the Almighty. MashaAllah. #spreadinggreatness #apcnationalyouthleader."

