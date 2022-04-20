Serving and past governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been accused of being behind the crisis rocking the ruling party.

This allegation was made on Wednesday, April 20, by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman, during the party's 11th National Executive Committee NEC meeting taking place at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

Adamu said the APC constitution does not permit dual leadership (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Twitter

According to Adamu, the refusal of some governors and their predecessors to work with unity of purpose is tearing the party apart.

Having said this, the APC boss made it clear that governors are leaders of the party in their states,, adding that the constitution does not allow dual leadership.

However, Adamu acknowledged the fact that former governors are leaders in their own rights, and, therefore, urged serving governors to accord them full honour and respect

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Source: Legit.ng