The African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2026 convention in Abuja has continued to make waves on social media

One of the highlights was the spelling error spotted on the tags used at the political gathering

A viral picture showing actor Charles Awurum's tag also stirred a reaction from Nyesom Wike's Lere Olayinka

Nollywood actor Charles Awurum, who was one of the popular faces that attended the African Democratic Congress (ADC) convention in Abuja, recently trended on social media.

This comes as a viral picture captured Charles' tag showing a spelling error of 'Deligate' instead of 'Delegate.'

Actor Charles Awurum’s spotted wearing a 'deligate' tag at ADC convention. Credit: charlesawurum

Source: Instagram

The spelling error also stirred a reaction from Nyesom Wike's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, who also shared the picture of the actor at the political event with a capture that read:

"BREAKING: Hold Wike responsible for spelling errors in our delegate tags - ADC Spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi. ME: Issokay ooo."

Legit.ng also reported that former senator Dino Melaye also made waves on social media over his outfit to the ADC convention.

The former lawmaker had stormed the convention wearing a black shirt, cap, sunglasses, and extremely wide, flowing tan trousers.

Reacting, some disappointed Nigerians accused the politician of turning the event into a fashion show.

The video of actor Charles Awurum at ADC convention is below:

Wike's aide Lere Olayinka's social media post about Charles Awurum's tag is below:

Nyesom Wike's aide Lere Olayinka shares picture of Charles Awurum’s tag at ADC convention. Credit: lereolayinka

Source: Instagram

Reactions to 'delicate' tag at ADC convention

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Akin__Tosin commented:

"It’s Tinubu that cause the error in the design."

Biolamoral said:

"The matter is already delicate graphics person con still replace cate with “gate” , koto aye re o ! Nkan be ni abe orule adc."

OluwafemiO78855 commented:

"Who go do am? Even the ẹkú wey Dino wore na Tinubu tailor sewed it. Very unserious personalities. Even the adagba je rauf own pain me most because he doesn't have someone to talk to him."

illzonmedud said:

"Eyeofnigeria Na olodo full ADC, why dem dey spell "delegate" as "deligate."

brandoransom said:

"That's handwork of your oga at Abuja after his plans failed to stop the convention, he paid the designer to print Deligate just to embarrass the ADC party."

mrkorgofficial commented:

"It was intentional. Walk with me please. Bear in mind that the APC is running with City Boy slogan and the ADC/Peter Obi faction is running with Village Boy slogan, Hence the spelling Deligate. Lauretta is active."

YusufOzai said:

"I noticed something small today,but it says a lot. On the ADC delegate tags, 'Delegate' was spelled as 'DELIGATE'. Some might say its just a minor mistake & maybe it is. But when you're printing thousands of official tags for a major event, details matter. Just an observation."

OlatunjiOlagok5 said:

"ADC people No Sabi Write Delegate."

Charles Awurum speaks about his looks

Legit.ng previously reported that Charles Awurum revealed how he feels when people tell him he is a handsome man or compliment him that he is good-looking.

The movie star noted that he takes such statements as a mockery of his personality.

The comic explained in a video shared on his Instagram page that whenever anyone calls him ugly, he takes no offense to it because such a person is saying the undiluted truth.

Charles Awurum also noted in the video that being called ugly is a compliment, not an insult.

Source: Legit.ng