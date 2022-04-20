The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved May 30 and 31 for presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barr Feix Morka, at the end of a closed-door meeting of NEC on Wednesday in Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

Morka also said May 18 has been approved for governorship primaries, adding that the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms would commence this Saturday.

