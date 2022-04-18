The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been warned against actions that could prevent justice and fairness in choosing its presidential candidate

This warning was handed to the opposition party by a coalition of civil society organisations, youth-based groups and many others

The coalition also said that contrary to claims in some quarters, Governor Bala Mohammed has no case of corruption to his name

A coalition of several groups and Civil Society Organisations on Monday, April 18, warned that contrary to reports the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed does not have any corruption charge tied to him.

The coalition also called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP to ensure that it considers the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory as its consensus candidate in the forthcoming presidential election.

Governor Bala Mohammed is one of the key PDP members that has declared interest to contest for the presidency in 2023. Photo: Bala Mohammed

Source: Twitter

The coalition made up of Arewa Democratic Congress, Oodua Progressive Minds, Middle Belt Front, Niger Delta Patriotic Agents and other youth-based and professional bodies assured that Mohammed possesses the qualities that could be generally accepted by all sections of the country.

Ikenna Obum while addressing journalists on behalf of the coalition in Abuja said that independent investigations show that Mohammed stands out.

Consequences of any mistake by opposition ahead of the 2023 election

Obum, a professor at the City University, New York, and national coordinator of Rural Community Development Initiative said the PDP cannot afford to be partisan in taking a decision on who becomes its presidential flagbearer for the 2023 election.

He said:

"He is one man that has no corruption case or allegation standing against him anywhere. In fact, he has repeatedly invited the public and challenged the antigraft agencies to advance with any criminal evidence they have against him.

"The last time the EFCC detained him for 49 days over a frivolous allegation, they could not prosecute him, and when he sued them, he was awarded N5m damages against the EFCC. He is the only man with unchallenged social credentials and utmost integrity."

Continuing, Obum noted that even as a member of the sixth National Assembly, Mohammed served as a detribalized Nigerian, stood with the Senate President, Senator David Mark and propounded the doctrine of necessity.

He added that actions that were taken by Mohammed as a lawmaker then helped rescued the country from her political quagmire at the time.

The coalition, while calling on PDP delegates to give Mohammed the party's ticket, also pledged to raise funds to prosecute his election during the 2023 presidential election, if he emerges the flagbearer of the party.

