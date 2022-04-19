Governor Samuel Ortom has been hailed for his commitment to handing over to an Idoma-speaking successor in 2023

This was the position of the Benue Youth Forum when the group challenged another forum in the state of insincerity

The forum, Benue Rebirth Movement, had suggested Governor Ortom is not interested in power shift to the state's southern senatorial district

Makurdi - The Benue Youth Forum has stated that Governor Samuel Ortom is committed to handing over to an Idoma-speaking successor in 2023.

The group made the statement while reacting to the stance of the Benue Rebirth Movement which accused the governor of working against an Idoma-speaking governor in the state by 2023.

The Benue Youth Forum says Governor Ortom is committed to power shift to the state's southern senatorial district. Photo credit: Benue state government

Source: Facebook

Terrence Kuanum, president of the forum made in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 19 said:

''Our attention has been drawn to a statement from the Benue Rebirth Movement, BRM, following an interview granted to Premium Times by the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom on the chances of an Idoma governor in 2023.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

''The statement also attempted to despise the adoption of Rt. Hon Titus Uba as the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from the 14 Tiv speaking local government areas of the state.

"Ordinarily, we wouldn't have bothered to respond to the Benue Rebirth Movement, but for the purpose of setting the records straight and for those who may be misled, we are bound to respond.

"It is no secret that the Benue Rebirth Movement, BRM, was founded primarily to ensure the emergence of a governor from Benue South Senatorial District in 2023 with Idoma as the predominant ethnic group and Igede.

"This mandate is been pursued not minding the other ethnic groups in Benue state.''

Kuanum said the tendencies in the activities of the group clearly show biases and preferences for an exclusive Idoma governor and not for an Igede man.

He added that the group, therefore, has no right to accuse any individual or group of persons of having an ethnic agenda, as they have displayed an ethnic agenda in their pursuit.

He added:

"The assertion that Governor Ortom doesn't want someone from Zone 'C' to emerge as governor is mischievous and an attempt to ridicule him.

"What the BRM needs to do is to convince their brothers from the other zones of the state to support their aspiration to emerge as PDP flag bearer in the 2023 Benue governorship election.

"If the BRM fails to do that, they can still achieve that in the APC or any of the other political parties, as the mandate of the BRM to produce the governorship is not confined to the PDP alone."

Benue Killings: Middle Belt Youth Forum condemns Buhari’s silence after attacks

In a related development, the Middle Belt Youth Forum has called out President Muhammadu Buhari over his refusal to condole with the people and government of Benue state over the recent killings in Tarka local government area of the state.

Sixteen (16) persons were recently murdered in the area while eight persons were also killed in Mbadwem in Guma local government area of Benue recently.

The forum said the renewed killings of Benue people have consistently resumed in recent times with silence from the federal government led by President Buhari.

Insecurity: Buhari asked to resign by Northern Elders Forum

Recall that the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) recently demanded the immediate resignation of President Buhari, over the raging killings across the country, especially in the north.

The spokesman of NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made the call on Tuesday, April 12, saying the forum took the decision over the raging killings across the country, especially in northern Nigeria.

The forum said it will be a monumental disaster to allow the president to remain in power until May 2023.

Source: Legit.ng