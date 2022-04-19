Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been saved from a scandalous attempt to jeopardize his presidential ambition

The Osinbajo for president media council, says there is an ongoing attempt to publish fake news about the presidential hopeful

It was gathered that the conspiracy is targeted at displaying the Vice President as a religious fanatic who is anti-Muslim

An attempted conspiracy to mar the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been uncovered by the Osinbajo for president media council, The Cable reports.

According to the report, there is a plot to use fake audio by a fictitious character to defame the Vice President in a scandal that will supposedly have him discriminate against an Islamic woman for wearing her hijab.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu are one of the few Muslim faithful that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo worked for over the years. Photo Credit: (Bola Tinubu)

Legit.ng gathered that the plot has been played out to be make-believe for people to see Yemi Osinbajo as a religious fanatic because of his background as a pastor.

In a statement released by the group, it was further gathered that the audio will be a depiction of when the Yemi Osinbajo served as the Attorney-General of Lagos state under the administration of ex-governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

UNILAG ex-student union leader revealed as mastermind

It was also revealed that the mastermind of this plot is at present a lecturer at the University of Ohio, USA, and a former student union leader at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The statement reads:

“In the fake video, a woman is seen crying and making frantic allegations that she was discriminated against by the then Attorney-General, because she was not allowed to wear the Muslim head cover for women, otherwise known as the hijab, to work.

“As observed by someone who was in the same Ministry at the time Osinbajo served as Attorney-General, no such incident ever occurred and this is just a malicious and wicked attempt to sully the sterling qualities of Prof. Osinbajo because of his Presidential aspirations.

However, Osinbajo’s secretary during his service as Attorney-General Abdul Gafar Bakare who is a Muslim stated that his boss was a benevolent man that sponsored his university program even in his old age.

While reflecting on a similar failed attempt on President Muhammadu Buhari that labeled him as an anti-Christian in a build-up to the 2015 presidential polls, the group said Vice President Osinbajo has always portrayed his unreserved and devoted love for Nigeria.

The group said:

“During his career as a university teacher, he taught Moslems and Christians alike in a convivial atmosphere. He also had excellent working and private relationships with Muslim bosses over the decades, including Judge Bola Ajibola, Former Governor Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Presidency 2023: VP Osinbajo woos APC reps caucus

In another development, Yemi Osinbajo has continued to intensify his plan to clinch the presidential ticket of the APC for the 2023 election.

Osinbajo on Wednesday, April 13, hosted the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives caucus to breaking of Ramadan fast in Abuja.

Legit.ng recalls that Osinbajo who declared his intention to run in the 2023 presidential election on Monday, April 11, hosted the APC Senate caucus to breaking of the fast on Tuesday, April 12.

2023: New details of Osinbajo’s Iftar dinner with APC governors, senators emerge

Meanwhile, new details of the two Iftar dinners hosted by Vice President Osinbajo recently have emerged.

Sources in the know say it was an atmosphere of camaraderie and yet serious reflection over Iftar dinner as at least 12 APC governors joined Osinbajo on Sunday night, April 10 while he informed them of his decision to run for president in 2023.

The sources said the vice president is well connected with governors across party lines, ethnicities, and religions mostly because they are all members of the National Economic Council, NEC, and other federation bodies.

