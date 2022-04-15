The presidential aspirations of Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have been greeted with criticism

According to a lawmaker in Anambra, the duo should consider stepping down to give room for a southeastern candidate

A southeastern candidate is yet to become president of Nigeria since the advent of civilian rule which dates back to 1999

Anambra, Awka - A legislator representing Njikoka 1 Constituency in Anambra Timothy Ifedioranma has lamented that the southeastern region of Nigeria has been marginalized for too long when it comes to the presidency.

According to the Guardian newspaper, Ifedioranma has urged the duo of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu to renounce their presidential ambition.

Bola Tinubu and Yemi Osinbajo's 'master and protégé' relationship will be tested at the APC primaries.

Source: Facebook

Ifedioranma in chit-chat with pressmen in Akwa stated that the duo will be making a good decision if they renounce their ambition as it will also show an act of fairness and equity on their path, Legit.ng gathered.

He however acknowledged both politicians as worthy candidates stating that they are both qualified to lead the country.

He said:

“Both Tinubu and Vice-President Osinbajo are citizens of this country and they are qualified to contest and occupy that position in this election.

“But I urge them as elder statesmen to toe the path of justice, equity, and fairness by giving up that position for a South easterner to emerge.

He further noted that the southwestern region has had its fair share of opportunities at the helm of affairs since the advent of civilian rule in 1999.

He said:

“When it was the turn of the Southwest after the annulment of the 1993 election and the death of Chief MKO Abiola, we supported them.

“They had their fair share of being the president for eight years and vice-president for another eight years.

He further urged the leadership of the APC to reconsider and ensure the presidential flag bearer of the party emerges from the southeast.

Igbo presidency will quell secession movement - Lawmaker

Meanwhile, Ifedioranma was of the opinion that if an Igbo candidate emerges as president of the country, it will douse the heated tension and agitation for secession.

He said:

“Our people are angry that they are being marginalised and treated as second-class citizens in a nation to which we belong and are part of.

“When there were agitations in the South-South, Dr Goodluck Jonathan was thrown up as vice-president and the agitations stopped.

“When the military annulled Chief MKO Abiola’s election in 1993 and he died in incarceration, it became clear that there was the need to make amends and pacify the Southwest, and we all supported it by electing Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“For fairness, equity and justice, we need to deal with the structural problem by throwing up an Igbo man and all these agitations, demand for separation and insecurity will stop, and peace will be restored to Nigeria.”

