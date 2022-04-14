Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is making some strategic moves in his bid to succeed President Buhari in 2023

Day after meeting APC senators, the vice president on Wednesday night, April 13, hosted APC Reps to Iftar, breaking of Ramadan fast in Abuja

Osinbajo had on Monday, April 11, officially declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election via his social media handles

Aso Rock, Abuja - Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, April 13, hosted the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives caucus to breaking of Ramadan fast in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the VP's move was in furtherance of his consultations to take up the presidential seat in 2023.

Legit.ng recalls that Osinbajo who declared his intention to run in the 2023 presidential election on Monday, April 11, hosted the APC Senate caucus to breaking of the fast on Tuesday, April 12.

The vice president is one of about six APC members that have so far indicated interest in the seat.

Some others are the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and Sen. Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo.

A pressure group is also asking CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, to throw his hat into the ring.

2023: New details of Osinbajo’s Iftar dinner with APC governors, senators emerge

Meanwhile, new details of the two Iftar dinners hosted by Vice President Osinbajo recently have emerged.

Sources in the know say it was an atmosphere of camaraderie and yet serious reflection over Iftar dinner as at least 12 APC governors joined Osinbajo on Sunday night, April 10 while he informed them of his decision to run for president in 2023.

The sources said the vice president is well connected with governors across party lines, ethnicities, and religions mostly because they are all members of the National Economic Council, NEC, and other federation bodies.

2023: Group rubbishes claim that Osinbajo’s bid is to procure immunity

In a related development, the northern wing of the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has blasted an unknown group that alleged that the vice president was seeking immunity against potential prosecution after the 2023 elections.

The OSM in a statement by its northern zonal coordinators stated that the allegations against Osinbajo are bogus lies that have already been discredited and debunked in the past.

The statement sent to Legit.ng was signed by Hon. Aliko Shaibu (northwest), Alhaji Ibraheem Bello (northeast), and Dr. Emmanuel Tembe (north-central).

