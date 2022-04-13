More details are emerging on Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo's consultations in the last few days

The vice president has had interactions with APC governors and senators as part of his consultations for 2023

Sources Osinbajo leveraged his robust and healthy relationship with the governors and senators over the years to sell his ideas to them

Aso Rock - New details of the two Iftar dinners hosted by Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo recently have emerged.

Osibajo hosted All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and senators recently at his official residence - Aguda House in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

VP Osinbajo exchanging pleasantries with some senators during the meeting with the lawmakers. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

Sources in the know say it was an atmosphere of camaraderie and yet serious reflection over Iftar dinner as at least 12 APC governors joined Osinbajo on Sunday night, April 10 while he informed them of his decision to run for president in 2023.

The source said the vice president is well connected with governors across party lines, ethnicities, and religions mostly because they are all members of the National Economic Council, NEC, and other federation bodies.

A source close to one of the governors said:

“The VP felt the need to inform the governors ahead of a planned public declaration of his decision to contest the presidency in 2023 under the APC platform."

Another source at the meeting added that the meeting also discussed:

"VP next consultation plans with more governors and continuing the consultations with other critical stakeholders in the National Assembly and other political gladiators.

''The APC governors had an Iftar dinner with the vice president hours before he made that declaration, the relationship the governors shared with the VP was a solid foundation.

''In fact, the robustness of the relationship between the VP and the governors, including those who were in attendance, created panic in the camps of other aspirants which will surely lead to other copycats.

"Some of the governors actually told their aides that soon after they got the IV from the VP, other aspirants started planning to send out such invitations too, like they didn't think of it before?''

It also emerged that the Vice President’s Iftar dinner with the Senate APC caucus led by Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday evening, April 12, reflected the cordiality that exists between the legislature and the executive under the current dispensation.

The VP had at different times worked closely with some members of the National Assembly, and worthy of note as chair of the tripartite committee comprising representatives of the executive, legislature, and APC.

A close source at the Aguda House residence of the VP who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the VP in his remarks acknowledged the support of the lawmakers, praising them for their patriotism and contributions to national development.

The source noted that Prof. Osinbajo was particularly appreciative of the legislators’ support in his core area of supervision (the economy), and recalled their contribution to the overall performance of the budget, especially with the passage of the finance bills, among others.

The entirety of the APC caucus in the Senate was present at the event.

APC members of the House of Representatives are expected to be hosted tonight by the vice president.

