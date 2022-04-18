A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Moshood Salvador, has said that the 2023 general election may be different from the previous ones

Surulere, Lagos - Moshood Salvador, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, has said the health of the national leader of the party and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, improved shortly after Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo declared presidential his ambition.

Daily Trust reports that Salvador, however, said Osinbajo's declaration to battle Tinubu for the party's ticket is good for the political development of the country.

A chieftain of the APC in Lagos, Moshood Salvador, has said that Asiwaju Tinubu's health improved after Osinbajo's presidential declaration.

Legit.ng gathered that he spoke with newsmen on the sidelines of his annual Ramadan lecture/zakat held at his Salvador towers Surulere Lagos on Sunday, April 17.

He said there was nothing like a betrayal that Osinbajo is contesting against Tinubu, adding that it would rather deepen the democratic experience of Nigeria and especially Lagos state where he said there is hardly any democracy.

No credible congress was held in Lagos by APC

Salvador who is a leader of the Conscience Movement, a bloc within the APC, had expressed grievances over the outcome of the congresses of the party at the ward, local government and state congresses where members of his group were allegedly sidelined.

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state said:

“Hardly do we have real democracy in Lagos state. It is a democratic challenge to all the big wigs that are coming out. It is a fantastic development even for Asiwaju. You can see that his health improved immediately that he now calls himself a youth.

“You could see him at the stadium (yesterday) coming out to say what exactly he wants to do for Nigeria, you can see him talking to the masses. He was all the while talking to the Obas, talking to Mr. President. Mr. President has only one vote. President Muhammadu Buhari’s vote is not bigger than mine, my vote is not bigger than yours. Therefore you can see the mood."

He stated that he chaired the event where Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state recently declared his presidential intention because he was invited as a leader of the party, saying it has nothing to do with ethnicity.

According to him, any aspirant can invite him as a mark of honour and respect.

