Solomon Dalung, a former minister of sports during President Muhammadu Buhari's first administration, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dalung submitted his letter of withdrawal from the APC to the leadership of the party in SabonGida Ward, Langtang South Local government area of Plateau.

Dalung said happenings in the APC conflicts with his personal principles (Photo: @SolomonDalung)

Source: Twitter

Punch reports that the letter dated Friday, April 1, was signed by the politician on Monday, April 18.

The letter partly read:

“This is to convey my withdrawal of membership from the All Progressives Congress with effect from the date of this notice.

“It is worthy of mention that recent developments in the party conflict with my core principles of values which define the basis of allegiance to the party.

“Of note is the fact that internal democracy is critical to the survival of representative democracy without which political participation remains a mirage.”

Source: Legit.ng