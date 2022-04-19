The ambition of a former governor of Lagos state and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to become the next President of Nigeria in 2023 has divided opinions.

While some people have openly declared their support for him, others have vowed to work against his ambition.

Tinubu's ambition to become next president of Nigeria has divided opinions

In this report, Legit.ng examined the top states needed by the APC national leader.

Here is a list of the top states in review

1. Kano

2. Katsina

3. Borno

4. Osun

5. Lagos

6. Oyo

7. Jigawa

8. Niger

9. Ogun

10. Nasarawa.

1 Kano:

Ganduje and Shekarau are both powerful in Kano state. Both are considered staunch Tinubu supporters. Ganduje is the only governor who can be regarded to be as close to Tinubu as he is.

Shekarau has stated numerous times that Kano State is sure for Tinubu.

2 Katsina.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari is believed to be one of Tinubu's most ardent supporter. With him charge, Katsina state would undoubtedly be delivered by Aminu Bello Masari.

3 Borno state.

It may be of interest to you to know that Prof Zulum and Kassim Shettima, the predecessor to Prof Zulum, are renowned supporters of Tinubu's candidacy. Borno State is like Tinubu's Bourdillion residence.

4 Osun State

Osun's 308 delegates is certain for Tinubu. Tinubu's was instrumental in Oyetola's victory and the delegates are unanimous in their support for the former Lagos state governor

5 Lagos state

No need to waste time debating whether or not Sanwo Olu would deliver for Tinubu? Lagos delegates are all for Tinubu.

6 Oyo state:

Because the PDP controls the state, Tinubu can count on 70 per cent of the delegates from Oyo even if the state does not show up solely for the Jagaban.

7 Jigawa state.

Jigawa State governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, is believed to be a close ally of Tinubu. In fact, a former governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, has accompanied Jagaban on most of his recent visits around the Northern states. In Jigawa, Tinubu will have a strong showing.

8 Niger:

Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello has openly endorsed the presidential aspirations of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives congress party ( APC). This will show u what to expect.

9 Ogun:

Theb question raims: Would Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun betray Tinubu or back Osinbajo by delivering Ogun? This question would be validated over time.

10 Nasarawa state

Governor Abdullahi A. Sule once wore Tinubu's signature cap to a meeting of the State Executive Council. He is Tinubu's unrepentant ally.

2023 presidency: List of APC delegates by states as Tinubu, Osinbajo slug it out

To emerge the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential aspirants of the party like Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi and others will battle for 7,800 delegates.

According to some observers, the numerical strength of states in respect to delegates would play a key role in determining who gets what among the various contenders.

In this report, Legit.ng lists delegates by states.

Kano: 465 delegates

Katsina: 384 delegates

