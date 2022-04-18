To emerge the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential aspirants of the party like Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi and others will battle for 7,800 delegates.

According to some observers, the numerical strength of states in respect to delegates would play a key role in determining who gets what among the various contenders.

In this report, Legit.ng lists delegates by states.

Kano: 465 delegates

Katsina: 384 delegates

Borno: 324 delegates

Osun: 308 delegates

Lagos: 304 delegates

Oyo: 292 delegates

Jigawa: 266 delegates

Niger: 251 delegates

Ogun: 248 delegates

Nasarawa: 245 delegates.

Abia: 154 delegates

Adamawa: 184

Akwa Ibom: 165

Anambra: 163 delegates

Bauchi: 202 delegates

Bayelsa: 79 delegates

BenueL: 180 delegates

Cross River: 194 delegates

Delta: 170 delegates

Ebonyi: 154 delegates

Edo: 168 delegates

Ekiti: 216 delegates

Enugu: 131 delegates

Gombe: 134 delegates

Imo: 236 delegates

Kaduna: 234 delegates

Kebbi 213 delegates

Kogi: 222 delegates

Kwara: 195 delegates

Ondo: 200 delegates

Plateau: 185 delegates

Rivers: 151 delegates

Sokoto: 193 delegates

Taraba: 146 delegates

Yobe: 222 delegates

Zamfara: 169 delegates

FCT: 53 delegates

