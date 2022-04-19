Reports that a former governor of Zamfara state had defected from the ruling party to the opposition party have been debunked

The spokesperson for Abdulaziz Yari's faction of the APC said the chairman of the PDP in Zamfara state put the cart before the horse when he made the announcement

According to Yari's faction spokesperson, aggrieved members of the APC have been in negotiation with other parties

The governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, has denied claims that he had dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to reports of his defection, Yari said there was a misrepresentation of facts in some quarters.

Yari's spokesperson said their faction has not defected to PDP as widely reported. Photo: Abdulaziz Yari

The Guardian reports that the Zamfara state's PDP chairman, Bala Mande, had during a press briefing told journalists that Yari, Senator Kabiru Marafa and some other members of the APC faction in the state had defected to the opposition party.

However, in his reaction, Yari's faction of the APC spokesperson, Ibrahim Magaji, described Mande's statement as an effort to put the cart before the horse.

According to the Punch, Magaji noted that following the faction's decision to quit the ruling party they had gone into negotiations with many political parties across Nigeria.

He also said that members of the leadership of the Yari faction of the APC is yet to reach a logical conclusion on the matter.

His words:

“Based on our decision to quit the APC, we went into negotiation with many political parties, including the PDP, but we have not reached conclusion with any political party."

