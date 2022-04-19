The APC will have to double, even triple its efforts to retain the southwest in the 2023 general elections

This is as the ruling party is currently losing some of its influential bigwigs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially in Oyo state

Just recently, two APC politicians, Joseph Tegbe and Sumbo Owolabi, a former commissioner in Oyo, defected to the opposition party

Such defections may spell trouble for the APC and Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is seriously making consultations to occupy the presidential seat

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's journey to the presidency may not be a smooth one as the All Progressives Congress (APC) is losing some of its strong pillars in southwest Nigeria.

In Oyo, a state formally owned by the ruling party, two former bigwigs have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defections from APC to PDP in the southwest are not good for Tinubu (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

The politicians are Joseph Tegbe, a one-time gubernatorial aspirant in the state chapter of the APC, and an ex-commissioner for water resources, Sumbo Owolabi.

Owolabi served in the capacity during the administration of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Guardian reports that Owolabi, also a former chairman of Ona-Ara local council, recently met with Governor Seyi Makinde to conclude his defection to the PDP.

2023: Governor Fayemi meets Buhari, informs him of his intention to contest for president

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to run for president in 2023.

A source said:

“He (Fayemi) came here two weeks ago to inform the president that he would be running."

2023 presidency: What Buhari told Fayemi

Speaking further, the unnamed source said President Buhari received Governor Fayemi well and encouraged him to go ahead with his ambition.

He said:

“The president received him well and encouraged him to go ahead, saying having worked closely with him in the past few years, he is confident he would make a good successor.”

2023: PDP chieftain warns against open presidential ticket

In another development, Chief Olabode George, a former PDP deputy national chairman (south) had warned the party against leaving its presidential ticket open for all members to contest.

The PDP chieftain made this known at the weekend in Lagos state. He also pointed out that PDP could not allow a crisis to fester in an election year in the two most viable electoral zones.

Source: Legit.ng