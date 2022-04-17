Labaran Maku, a former minister of information and supervising minister of defence, has joined the 2023 Nasarawa governorship race

Maku, who is also a former deputy governor of the north-central state, recently raejoined the PDP after a stint in APGA

In 2014, he was conferred with the National Honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Goodluck Jonathan

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of information, Labaran Maku, has said his return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has given the Nasarawa state chapter a new lease of life as it gathers momentum to take over the state in the 2023 general elections.

Maku made the remark at the headquarters of the PDP in Abuja on Saturday, April 16 when he submitted his nomination and expression of interest form to vie for the governorship of Nasarawa state in 2023.

Labaran Maku says Nasarawa has completely derailed since the PDP left power in the state. Photo credit: Maku Media Office

His words:

“There is absolutely no doubt that PDP is back to life in Nasarawa state and PDP now is gathering the momentum by the grace of God come 2023 to return to power in Nasarawa state.

“As I speak to you, a lot of movement is going on in Nasarawa state and a lot of people are returning to the party once it was confirmed that I am back to this party. I have no doubt that there is absolutely no way that the PDP will not get back power in Nasarawa State in 2023.

“I am back to this party because it’s a broader platform, It’s a bigger platform and a national platform. So I’m back, first of all, to continue to serve the party and contribute my quota to the progress and victory of the PDP at all levels. As I returned to this party, Nasarawa state is turning 360 degrees towards the PDP.”

Maku recalled that as a leader of the party between 2011 and 2015, the PDP boasted 20 members in the Nasarawa state House of Assembly and two senators in the National Assembly with many members in the House of Representatives.

Maku, who was also a former supervising minister of defence under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, said the PDP laid the foundation for the development of Nasarawa state, stressing that 99% of the progress recorded in the state since its creation could be attributed to the PDP.

He however said since the party left power in 2011, the progress march of the state was interrupted due to bad governance and mismanagement of resources.

He stated:

“Since PDP left, the state derailed completely. A peaceful state descended into violence and insecurity because of the high level of mismanagement of resources and opportunities.”

Maku was accompanied to the PDP secretariat by an elder statesman in Nasarawa state, Senator Isa Aliyu Ndako; Alhaji Kawu Wazirin Keffi; and former Federal Commissioner National Population Commission, Alhaji Zakari Kigbu.

Others are a former two-term chairman of Karu local government, Mr Andrew Bahago; former chairman of Nasarawa Eggon local government, Mr Clement Anduwa among other party big wigs and supporters.

